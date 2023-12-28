WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Ways to ring in 2024 across the Central Coast

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast as we close out 2023. Here is a look at some of the events going on from Friday, December 29th through the 31st!

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Hearst Castle Holiday Twilight Tours

Hearst Castle, San Simeon Friday, December 29th, and Saturday, December 30th

The holiday season isn't over just yet for Hearst Castle. Friday and Saturday night head up the hill to the last of this year's Holiday Twilight Tours! Countless towering trees and lights decorate the castle plus tour guides have all the stories of holiday festivities from the castles heyday!

Full details can be found here!

Solvang Julefest

November 24th through January 6th

Celebrate the holiday season the Danish way at this year's Solvang Julefest! The month-long celebration kicks off Friday with the first light & music shows and Nisser Adventures of the season. Through January 6th, events will be nonstop to create holiday cheer!

Full details can be found here!

Nature Nights at the SLO Botanical Garden

Friday and Saturday Nights through December 30th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

It is the season of holiday lights and Friday and Saturday nights will be illuminated at the SLO Botanical Garden through December 30th. From 5-8 p.m., live music, holiday performances, culinary treats and more will be available.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, December 31st

Noon Year's Eve - Pajama Jam

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MOXI, 125 State Street, Santa Barbara

Grab your comfiest attire and head to the Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation (MOXI) from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for their Noon Year's Eve Pajama Jam! This museum-wide celebration will include a countdown to 2024, at noon of course, as well as confetti noisemakers and a dance party!

Full details can be found here!

New Year's Eve Bonfire and Concert

Downtown City Park, Paso Robles 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Celebrate the New Year under the lights of the Paso Robles Downtown City Park! Back for its second year the Bonfire and Concert event will the park Sunday night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with food, drinks, live music, and kids face painting! At 9 p.m. the ball will drop coinciding with midnight on the East Coast!

Full details can be found here!

New Year's Eve on Broadway

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PACSLO (Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo)

OperaSLO is bringing The Big Apple to the Central Coast during their New Year's Eve Gala! From 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday night celebrate the end of 2023 with the best of Broadway, opera and dance! Doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be a 20 minute intermission!

Full details can be found here!

Boogie Wonderland - NYE Celebration

SLO Brew Rock, 8 p.m. through Midnight

Count down to 2024 at SLO Brew Rock during their Boogie Wonderland party! From 8 p.m. to midnight enjoy food, drinks, games and a lot of dancing plus a massive balloon drop at midnight!

Full details can be found here!

New Year's Eve with the Santa Maria Eagles

9 p.m. to Midnight, Santa Maria Eagles Lodge

Join the Santa Maria Eagles Sunday night to ring in the new year with a prime rib dinner, midnight champagne toast and breakfast in the first hour of 2024! Don't forget your dancing shoes for an evening full of dancing and merriment from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Santa Maria Eagles Lodge.

Full details can be found here!