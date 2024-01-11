WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Winter Bird Festival to Zoo Lights

Here is a look at the weekend events across our region from Friday, January 12th through Sunday, January 14th!

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival

January 11th through 15th

If you love birds and the Central Coast then the Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival is the place for you this weekend! From Thursday through Monday take your pick of over 200 events all to celebrate the region's birds. Go on guided walks, attend presentations by experts, take part in workshops and social events plus the festival's exhibit hall will help you get involved in local birding organizations.

Full details can be found here!

SLO Restaurant Week

January, 12th through 21st

Celebrate the wonderful food of San Luis Obispo during SLO Restaurant Week from this Friday, January 12th through Sunday, the 21st. Participating local establishments will offer guests "perfect pairings" only available this week. Plus participants can enter to win a grand prize and are eligible to participate in the "eat local bonus" program through the SLO Chamber of Commerce.

Full details can be found here!

Zoo Lights

Santa Barbara Zoo November 15th to January 14th 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

It is the last weekend to see Zoo Lights at the Santa Barbara Zoo! Each night until Sunday from 4:30 to 8:30 pm take a walk through the grounds filled with thousands of silk covered lanterns glowing with the help of more than 50,000 light bulbs.

Full details can be found here!

Contra Carnivale

January 12th through 14th, San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building

Celebrate the art of Contra Folk Dancing at Contra Carnivale this weekend. From Friday through Sunday the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building will fill with music, dancing, merriment and community building for those who love Contra Dancing. Registration is required to attend this event.

Full details and registration can be found here!

Saturday, January 13th

Annual Rose Pruning Day

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mission Historical Park

Take part in a Santa Barbara January tradition 40 years in the making! Spend Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden in Mission Historical Park working with rose specialists to prune the 1,500 rose bushes in preparation for spring growth.

Full details can be found here!

Library Crafternoon - Forever Cactus

Santa Maria Library 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out the Santa Maria Library Sarurday afternoon from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for some fun during their "forever Cactus" crafternoon event. Paint rocks to resemble a cactus then "plant" them in a terracotta pot.

Full details can be found here!

New Year Psychic Faire

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Living Energy Crystals, Orcutt

Welcome in 2024 with insight, inspiration and intention at the New Year Psychic Faire, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Living Energy Crystals in Orcutt. Readings, crystals and guidance will be provided by for local psychic practitioners.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, January 14th

Women's Self-Defense Seminar

2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, Nipomo

Discover self-defense, empowerment and the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Saturday at a Free Women's Self Defense Seminar from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Nipomo. Learn the basics of self-defense in the context of Jui-Jitsu and ways to become more empowered.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast!

Conditions this weekend will be much better than they have been this week. Sunny skies will help to warm temps.

Here is a look at our forecast!