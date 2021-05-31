Welcome Home Military vehicle salute held for Santa Maria Marine

Community members in Santa Maria are welcoming a Marine who returned home from deployment.

Welcome Home Military Heroes held a vehicle salute for Richard Gamino, an engineer in the U.S. Marine Corps., at Oakley Park in Santa Maria Sunday.

The non-profit organization called the event "Frosty's Veteran Salute" named after Forrest "Frosty" Frost, a beloved World War II veteran who died Thursday in Oceano.

Gamino said he is thankful for the community's support.

"Seeing all of this, what the community has done, Band of Brothers, I thought that it was pretty crazy for me I never experienced anything like that," Gamino said.

Organizers said they hope to host more "Welcome Home" events at local airports once it is safe to do so post-pandemic.