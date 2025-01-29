Wellsona Safety Improvement Project prompts overnight closures on US 101

Both northbound and southbound lanes will be partially closed overnight for the Wellsona Safety Improvement Project in Paso Robles.

Until Thursday, Jan. 30, drivers should expect lane closures as crews continue construction of an undercrossing and frontage road near the intersection.

Left lane overnight closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. while Caltrans works to place a temporary barrier for the project. After the installation, all lanes will reopen until the project's second stage.

The Wellsona Safety Improvement Project aims to reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of US 101 and Wellsona Road. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2026.