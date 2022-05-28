West Coast Kustoms car cruise drives through Santa Maria

The annual West Coast Kustoms "Cruisin Nationals" Car Cruise took place in Santa Maria, Friday night. The car cruise started at 5:30 p.m. and ended at 9:00 p.m.

A section of Broadway, from Cook Street to Stowell Road, was closed in both directions for the event.

“It’s a lifestyle. As a passion for lifestyle, it doesn’t get any better than that. I guess you put all the time and money into it, you are proud to be out there enjoying it, so you got to keep them on the road and enjoy it,“ said Danny Duran, who was visiting from Fowler.

The car show continues over Memorial Day Weekend, as all cars will be on display at the Santa Maria Fair Park both Saturday and Sunday.

“Tomorrow is the big show, but we like the cruise, because we get to see the cars in action, so there’s nothing better than being out here enjoying the good weather, good cars, good people, “ said Duran.

