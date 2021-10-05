West Coast Kustoms Car Show and Cruise returning to the Central Coast

The West Coast Kustoms Car Show and Cruise will be returning to the Central Coast for it’s 40th year.

The car show will take place in Santa Maria from October 22 to October 24.

“This is our fourteenth year in Santa Maria so that’s pretty exciting,” said Penny Pichette, the West Coast Kustoms Car Show promoter. “We kind of had to skip a year or two but it’s ok, it’s all good. We're back and that’s what's important.”

It starts with a car cruise, where around 400 classic cars will drive both directions on Broadway, from Stowell Road to Cook Street.

Not all the cars participating in the car show will be a part of the cruise.

On October 23 and 24, the car show will move to the Santa Maria Fair Park.

This will be the first large booking for the fair park this year.

During the weekend, the car show will feature a flea market.

For people who want to participate in the car show, the entry fee is $65.

The fee will increase to $75 after October 15.

The event is only open to American cars manufactured in 1965 or earlier.