West Nile virus case acquired in San Luis Obispo County for first time

Two cases of West Nile virus have recently been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County, according to public health officials, who say for the first time, one of the cases was acquired locally.

Officials with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department say previous cases involved the person becoming infected after traveling to areas where the virus is more widespread.

Health officials did not provide any information on where in the county the case was acquired or where the person lives, but did say there is not a major risk to the public.

“We want our community to be aware that West Nile virus has spread here in SLO County, but it does not appear to be spreading widely and the risk to the public remains very low. Together, we can take simple steps to prevent further spread, like protecting against mosquito bites and keeping an eye out for sources of standing water that make it easy for mosquitoes to breed,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

Health officials say West Nile is fairly common across much of the United States and spread to people and animals by mosquitoes.

While one in five people experience flu-like symptoms, health officials say less than 1 percent of people develop serious neurologic illness and most people do not experience any symptoms at all.

People over the age of 50 or with certain medical conditions, like diabetes or hypertension, are more at risk, according to health officials, who say most West Nile cases occur in the summer and fall.

“If we get rain this fall, mosquitoes may have more of an opportunity to thrive,” Dr. Borenstein said. “Now is a good time to be aware and remember to dump or drain standing water around your home.”

The health department provided the following tips to help avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes:



Apply a repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Be alert at dawn and dusk. Mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus usually bite in the early morning and evening.

Check and repair screens, including screen doors, to keep mosquitoes out.

It’s also recommended to make sure to remove anything that may pose as a mosquito breeding site around your home:

Find and drain containers that collect water around the yard, such as flower pots.

Clear roof gutters so water can drain properly.

Clean bird baths, fountains, pet dishes, and other water sources at least once a week.

For more information, click here.