Westmont College hosts an event to help low-income students pay for college

Westmont College is hosting a community event to help low-income students explore the best ways to fund a college education.

The event takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Westmont’s Global Leadership Center.

“Education is the most powerful and transformative tool that helps shape the future and change the lives of communities,” says Irene Neller, Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing and Communication.

Speakers include Sean Smith, Westmont director of financial aid, and Brianna Aguilar from Montecito Bank and Trust.

Speakers will offer their expertise and advice on the many ways people can pay for college.

The evening also includes representatives from REACH, a two-and-a-half-year fellowship for students in Santa Barbara County that prepares students to take control of their future.

