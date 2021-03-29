Wetzel's Pretzels to open in Downtown SLO

Wetzel’s Pretzels is opening up in San Luis Obispo.

A sign in the window at 852 Higuera Street shows the restaurant, known for its various types of soft pretzels baked in-store, will be occupying the former Sock Drawer location.

The storefront has been vacant since The Sock Drawer moved to an online business model last year.

Wetzel’s Pretzels, which has not returned KSBY’s requests for comment, also has a location in the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

Downtown SLO said it did not know when the business might open.

