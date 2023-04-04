Wharf Wednesday concert line up released

The Stearns Wharf Merchants Association released the concert lineup for Wharf Wednesdays.

Wharf Wednesdays will take place on the first Wednesday of each month from April to October as a part of the Wharf's 150th-anniversary celebration.

The concert lineup is as follows:



Out of the Blue: April 5, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.



King Bee: May 3, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.



Do No Harm Band: June 7, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.



6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Double Wide Kings: July 5, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.



6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tequila Mocking Bird, August 2, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.



6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The Academy: September 6, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.



Down Mountain Lights, October 4, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Festive treats, wine tasting, fishing gear rental, child-friendly water taxis, harbor tours and more will also be available at the Wharf.

The event is free and open to the public.