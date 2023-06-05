Wharf Wednesday Concert Series returns

The Wharf Wednesday Concert Series is back in Santa Barbara.

Free concerts will be on the first Wednesday of every month through October.

The next Wharf Wednesday concert is this Wednesday, June 7.

It will feature live music by the Do No Harm Band from 6-8 p.m. The Do No Harm Band is a five-piece, multi-genre Santa Barbara-based band.

Below are the concerts for this year:



Do No Harm Band

June 7 from 6-8 p.m.

June 7 from 6-8 p.m. Double Wide Kings

July 5 from 6-8 p.m.

July 5 from 6-8 p.m. Tequila Mockingbird

August 2 from 6-8 p.m.

August 2 from 6-8 p.m. The Academy

September 6 from 4-6 p.m.

September 6 from 4-6 p.m. Down Mountain Lights

October 4 from 4-6 p.m.

Stearns Wharf is located at the end of State Street between East Beach and Santa Barbara Harbor. For more information, visit stearnswharf.org.