Wharf Wednesday Concert Series returns

Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 05, 2023
The Wharf Wednesday Concert Series is back in Santa Barbara.

Free concerts will be on the first Wednesday of every month through October.

The next Wharf Wednesday concert is this Wednesday, June 7.

It will feature live music by the Do No Harm Band from 6-8 p.m. The Do No Harm Band is a five-piece, multi-genre Santa Barbara-based band.

Below are the concerts for this year:

  • Do No Harm Band
    June 7 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Double Wide Kings
    July 5 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Tequila Mockingbird
    August 2 from 6-8 p.m.
  • The Academy
    September 6 from 4-6 p.m.
  • Down Mountain Lights
    October 4 from 4-6 p.m.

Stearns Wharf is located at the end of State Street between East Beach and Santa Barbara Harbor. For more information, visit stearnswharf.org.

