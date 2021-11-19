What happens when you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card?

With more and more businesses requiring proof of vaccination, what happens when you lose your card? In San Luis Obispo County, the process to recover a card is now easier than ever.

When Cal Poly student Kevin Zhang lost his vaccine card after getting his second dose he was concerned. He had a picture of the card on his phone but was missing the physical copy.

"So when I went into the SLO Public Health Office for my third dose I just let them know that I had misplaced it, I showed them the photo with all of the information and they just wrote me a new one. Super easy," said Cal Poly Student, Kevin Zhang.

He says he also got a digital copy while replacing his vaccine card.

"If I do lose it again I have the QR code which is better than having nothing," said Zhang.

But even if you don't have the digital copy you can still replace your vaccine card.

"Actually getting a vaccine replacement card is actually quite easy these days," said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department Public Information Officer Tom Cuddy.

There are multiple ways to get a new vaccine card, including physical and digital copies.

"Go to the public health campus, the SLO County public health department campus, at 2190 Johnson Avenue. Bring in a driver's license or a birth certificate or a school ID and we'll be able to set you up with a replacement vaccine card," said Cuddy.

There are even ways to get a new card remotely by logging on to cdph.ca.gov.

"Follow the steps there to get a vaccine replacement card, and then there's also great info on that website on how to get a digital vaccine replacement card," said Cuddy.

For more information about how to protect your COVID-19 vaccination record card, visit SLOCounty.Ca.Gov.