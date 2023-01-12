What San Luis Obispo residents need to know ahead of the weekend storm

San Luis Obispo city leaders and workers continue to address the impacts of this week's storm and prepare for more rain over the weekend.

City officials have begun to assess initial damage and created an online resource for community members looking for storm recovery information and resources.

Community members can visit slocity.org/recover for all they need to know about storm response.

"The City of San Luis Obispo used every resource at our disposal this week to protect lives and limit damage from the storms and now, as we get a break from the rain, we're in the process of assessing damage, making repairs, and cleaning up," said Derek Johnson, City Manager.

On Monday, city leaders activated its Emergency Operations Center to provide emergency support during the storm and proclaimed a local emergency when it became clear the damage it would cause.

"We have emergency operations plans that guide our response to flooding and any other natural or human-made disaster," said James Blattler, City of SLO Emergency Manager. "We can't always prevent flooding, especially when the region sees a storm of this magnitude, but we will take every action necessary to keep our community safe."

The City leaders say they maintain streets, bridges, storm drains and creeks to prevent flooding year-round.

"The National Weather Service is not expecting the weather to be as bad as this past week. However, we know the weather can shift and we are preparing now for more rain," Blattler said.

For storm and flood preparation tips, visit www.slocity.org/Prepare.

For information about storm-related assistance in the City of San Luis Obispo, visit www.slocity.org/Recover or call 211.

To receive email updates from the City, register for City News via the City's website at www.slocity.org/Subscribe or follow the City of San Luis Obispo on social media.