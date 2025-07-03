What to do this 4th of July across the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, July 3rd, through Sunday, July 6th, plus a few extra!

Morro Bay Art in the Park

July 4th 5th and 6th Morro Bay Park

The second of three Art in the Park festivals is this weekend in Morro Bay. Over 125 independent artists and craft workers will be at the Morro Bay Park for three days of fun! Booths will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Circus Vargas

June 27th through July 14th, Madonna Meadows, San Luis Obispo

The Big Top is up in the Madonna Meadows and it is time to head to the circus! From June 27th through July 14, head to this family-friendly adventure to catch amazing performers, stunts and more. This year, the show is "Hollywood Dreams", a homage to Tinseltown's golden age.

Red, White, and PLAY

Friday, July 5th Noon to 4 p.m. Elks Baseball Field, Santa Maria

Celebrate Independence Day in Santa Maria at the Red, White, and Play! From noon to 4 p.m. the Elks Baseball Field in Santa Maria will fill with live music, games, a dunk tank, eating contests, and much more!

July 4th in Cayucos

Friday, July 4th, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. N. Ocean Ave. Cayucos

The annual Cayucos 4th of July celebration is fun for all, all day! The activities start early with a sand sculpture contest from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Following the sand sculpture awards attention will shift to the parade (beginning at 10 a.m.) with the Front Street Daire open through 6 p.m. Stick around until 9 p.m. for a fireworks display from the Cayucos Pier!

Pismo Beach 4th of July Celebration

Friday, July 4th 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pismo Beach Pier

Friday will be all out fun on Pismo Pier to celebrate the 4th of July! Starting at 9 a.m. vendors will gather on the pier, plus from noon to 9 p.m. live music will join the mix. The night ends with a grand fireworks display over the Pier starting at 9 p.m.

4th of July Celebration

Friday, July 4th, Noon to 9:30 p.m., Santa Barbara Waterfront

Head to the Santa Barbara Waterfront on Friday for a full day of family-friendly fun celebrating the 4th of July! From noon to 9:30 p.m. enjoy live music, a street fair, food vendors, games, plus a 20-minute fireworks show to end the night.

Goleta 4th of July Drone Show

Friday, July 4th 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dos Pueblos High School, Goleta

Check out a 4th of July celebration, the high-tech way at the Goleta Drone Show! Gates open to the Dos Pueblos High School grounds at 6 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, a DJ, line dancing, games, a photo booth, and more until 8:30 p.m. when a 15-minute-long drone show will light up the skies!

Fourth of July Music Festival at the Park

Friday, July 4th, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand

Get ready for a vibrant and music-filled Independence Day at the Atascadero 4th of July Music Festival! Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Atascadero Lake Park will host live music, food vendors, wine tasting, and more!

4th of July Boat Parade

Friday, July 4th, beginning at noon, Port San Luis/Avila Beach

Celebrate the 4th of July with a Festive Boat Parade in Avila! Avila Beach, CA — Grab your flags, streamers, and patriotic spirit! All boaters and watercraft enthusiasts are invited to decorate their vessels and join the Annual 4th of July Boat Parade hosted by the San Luis Yacht Club. There’s no cost to participate— bring your decorated boat and meet on the water near the end of the Cal Poly Pier at 11:30 AM to line up for the parade. This fun and festive event circles the Avila Pier and is a great way to celebrate Independence Day with the local boating community. Whether you’re in a sailboat, kayak, paddleboard, or powerboat, all are welcome to join the patriotic procession!

4th of July Concert at the Cliffs

Friday, July 4th 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Cliffs Hotel and Spa

Head to the Cliffs Hotel and Spa for an afternoon of music on the cliffs of Pismo Beach! From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., head to the hotel for music from Vintage Renegades! Food and drink will be for sale, and there will be lawn games too!

Avila Beach 4th of July Pancake Breakfast & Doggie Parade

Friday, July 4th, 8 a.m. to Noon Miguel St. Avila Beach

Start the holiday weekend right with a 4th of July Pancake Breakfast and Doggie Parade in Avila Beach. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., enjoy pancakes at the Avila Beach Community Center, then head to the Avila Beach Promenade for the annual doggie parade.

Concerts in the Park

Friday, July 4th 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heritage Square Park, Arroyo Grande

Celebrate Independance Day with music, food, prizes, and more at the Arroyo Grande Concerts in the Park! From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heritage Square Park will host The Village Band (11 am-1 pm) and Unfinished Business (2-4 pm).

Paso Robles Fireworks Show

Friday, July 4th 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Barney Schwartz Park

Paso Robles will be a party Friday night for Independence Day! From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., head to Barney Schwartz Park for live music, FunZone activities, food trucks, and more! Plus, once the sun goes down, enjoy a fireworks show!

Templeton 4th of July Celebration

Friday, July 4th 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Templeton's biggest event of the year is on Friday! Starting bright and early the Templeton Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then grab your seat on the curb for the 10 a.m. parade. The fun doesn't stop there though, enjoy food, music, and more in the Templeton Park until 3 p.m.

Friends of the Cayucos Library Used Book Sale

Saturday, July 5th 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cayucos Library Patio

Head to Cayucos on Saturday morning fot a great deal on books, CDs, puzzles and more at the Friends of the Cayucos Library Used Book Sale! From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the library patio will fill with available items!

Continuing Concert Series

Concerts in the Park

Thursdays in July 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Chase Palm Park

Concerts have returned to Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara! All four Thursdays in July, bands will take the stage from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in this family-friendly tradition. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and picnics to enjoy in the park!



July 3rd, The Molly Ringwald Project

July 10th, Captain Cardiac and The Coronaries

July 17th, The Academy

July 24th, Soul Majestic

Concerts in the Plaza

Just a note, there is NO CONCERT Friday night in observance of the 4th of July! They will be back July 11th for Hot 45 and Ras Danny!

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday, June through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday, June through September from 4:30-7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food and great wine! Entrance is free; simply pay for what you consume.

Saturdays in the Park

Saturdays in June, July, and August Atascadero Lake Park

Enjoy the sounds of summer at the 2025 Atascadero "Saturdays in the Park" summer concert series. For seven Saturdays through June and July, Atascadero Lake Park will fill with music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is open to all and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chair to enjoy the music.

Remaining concert schedule:



July 5th - Garden Party (classic soft rock)

July 12th - Josh Rosenblum Band (pop, rock, and blues)

July 26th - The Platinum Beat (upbeat dance hits from past decades)

August 2nd - Ghost Monster (feel good rock)

August 9th - The JD Project (rock, blues, and country)

August 30th - End of Summer "Blues Bash" 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Cinder Blues Band and Leslie Rogers & the Soul Shakers

Music By The Sea, Summer Concert Series

Summer Saturdays, June 28th, July 26th, and August 23rd, South T-Pier, Morro Bay

Under the direction of conductors Brenda Hascall and Keith Waibel, the Morro Bay White Caps Community Band will perform a series of concerts this summer on the South T-Pier. The band is comprised of over 40 musicians who play together for fun and for the love of providing music in their community

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays from April 26th until October 25th, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Morro Bay! This week, Soul Kool will take the Stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

