What's next for Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant? This meeting discusses that

Pacific Gas and Electric Company and a panel of community members focused on matters related to the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant are hosting a public meeting next week on potential plant repurposing opportunities.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Atascadero City Hall.

Agenda topics include an update from PG&E on repurposing opportunities of the 750-acre site where the plant is located, what PG&E calls Parcel P; a briefing from the governor's office on its repurposing analysis; and wind and other clean-energy project opportunities.

“PG&E remains on track for extended operations of Diablo Canyon through 2030, as directed by the state," Maureen Zawalick, DCPP vice president, said in a press release detailing the event. "All operating nuclear power plants in the U.S. have a plan for eventual decommissioning efforts of their facilities and we appreciate the Panel’s ongoing dialogue regarding Diablo Canyon repurposing when we eventually do transition to decommissioning."

The decommissioning panel, formally called the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel, is made up of local community members from across the Central Coast. It was created to "foster open and frequent dialogue between members of the local community and PG&E on matters related" to the plant's decommissioning.