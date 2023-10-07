Watch Now
What's that smell? Odor reported in southwest San Luis Obispo

City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department
Posted at 6:15 PM, Oct 06, 2023
On the southwest end of San Luis Obispo, there may be a smell coming from the direction of SLO’s Water Resource Recovery Facility.

The city's utilities department says it is aware of the smell and is doing what it can to reduce the odor. The smell will be elevated today and the rest of the weekend because of the heat.

The department is washing impacted settling ponds for several additional hours per week and dosing deodorant products in the problem areas.

The SLO Water Plus project is in its final year. There are still another eight months or so until the major construction is done. The remaining work includes building and installing more odor control systems and other improvements that will reduce odor impacts on neighboring areas.

For more information about this project visit www.slowrrfproject.org.

