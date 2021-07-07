Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

What's washing up on local beaches?

items.[0].image.alt
State Parks
Moon Jellies.PNG
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 12:49:31-04

Moon Jellies are washing up along the shores of Central Coast beaches.

The State Parks Oceano Dunes District says these types of drifters have been spotted lately in the Pismo Beach area.

Designed to float along with the ocean currents, the clear-like jellies look similar to jelly fish but have shorter tentacles.

While their sting is not as strong as other jelly fish, it’s still recommended to not touch them, even if they are dead.

State Parks says strong currents, high winds or high tides could be causing the moon jellies to wash up on the shoreline.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today