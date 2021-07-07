What's washing up on local beaches?

Moon Jellies are washing up along the shores of Central Coast beaches.

The State Parks Oceano Dunes District says these types of drifters have been spotted lately in the Pismo Beach area.

Designed to float along with the ocean currents, the clear-like jellies look similar to jelly fish but have shorter tentacles.

While their sting is not as strong as other jelly fish, it’s still recommended to not touch them, even if they are dead.

State Parks says strong currents, high winds or high tides could be causing the moon jellies to wash up on the shoreline.

