Where to cool off in Paso Robles during the triple-digit temperatures

North County is expecting triple-digit temperatures this weekend and the City of Paso Robles is encouraging community members to utilize public facilities such as the library when seeking shelter during hot days.

"The library is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.," said Linda Plescia, City of Paso Robles Recreation Services Manager.

Other venues throughout the city are also offering a space to cool down.

"We have a senior center over on Scott Street that's open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and I just spoke with them and they said they've got ice cold water ready for anybody that would like to stop by and visit over there as well," Plescia said.

The library encourages anyone looking for a cool spot to stop in.

"Any time we're open, people are welcome to come in and cool down," said Angelica Fortin, City of Paso Robles City Librarian.

The library is air-conditioned and provides cold water. It’s also fully equipped with high-speed wifi and every table has an outlet that can be used to charge computers and tablets.

"The library is a cool place, not just temperature-wise, it is a great place to spend your time any time of year," said Fortin.

Though Paso Robles is hot during the day, the temperature cools down at night allowing the city to host outdoor activities.

"We are looking forward to seeing people out at the concerts tomorrow night. By 6 p.m., it cools down significantly in Paso Robles, so stay out of the heat from 12 to 5 and then come on down to the park," said Plescia.

The community pools in Paso Robles will open on June 20.