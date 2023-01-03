Where to fill sandbags on the Central Coast

Rain is in the forecast. Are you prepared?

Here is a list of locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties where you can fill up sandbags to prepare your home for the storm.

Bring your own bags and a shovel. Bags are available at most local hardware stores.

San Luis Obispo County

Arroyo Grande: 1375 Ash Street, near the Little League field

Atascadero:

6005 Lewis Avenue

8005 Gabarda Road

Avila Beach: 191 San Miguel Street

Cambria: Rodeo Grounds Road (The old dog park location)

Grover Beach: 1150 Farroll Road

Heritage Ranch: 4820 Heritage Road (CAL FIRE Station 33)

Los Osos: 1428 8th Street (corner of 8th Street and El Moro)

Morro Bay: Across the street from 170 Atascadero Road

Nipomo: 148 S. Wilson Street (Behind CSD office on West Dana)

Oceano: 13th and Warner

Paso Robles: 1220 Paso Robles Street (Outside the gates on 12th Street)

Pismo Beach: 550 Frady Lane

San Luis Obispo:

25 Prado Road

11175 Los Osos Valley Road

190 Santa Rosa Street

900 Southwood Drive

San Miguel: 1150 Mission Street

Santa Margarita: Highway 58 at the well site (next to Margarita Adventures)

Templeton: Old County Road (Corner of 6th Street and Florence Street)

For additional information about emergency preparedness in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Santa Barbara County

For those locations with a phone number listed below, please call ahead to ensure that sand is available.

Buellton: Santa Barbara County Fire Station 31, 168 W. Highway 246, (805) 686-5062

Carpinteria: 5775 Carpinteria Ave., (805) 684-5405, ext. 443

Goleta:

Fire Station 11, 6901 Frey Way, (805) 681-5511

Fire Station 14, 320 N. Los Carneros Rd., (805) 681-5514

Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., (805) 967-1237

Santa Barbara County Flood Control Shop, 4568 County Rd., (805) 568-3440

Guadalupe: Fire Station 2, 918 Obispo St., (805) 356-3905

Lompoc: Fire Station 1, 115 South G Street, (805) 736-4513

Montecito: Lower Manning Park, 449 San Ysidro Rd. (805) 969-7762

Santa Barbara: 401 E. Yanonali Street, (805) 564-5413

Santa Maria:

Suey Crossing

2000 block of Western Avenue cul-de-sac

City Public Works Yard, 830 W. Cypress Street

West Carmen Lane just west of Depot Street

San Ysidro Street west of Miller Street

County Flood Control Shop, 912 W. Foster Rd., (805) 568-3440

Santa Ynez: 1070 Faraday St., (805) 688-3008

Solvang: Veteran's Hall, 1745 Mission Dr. (805) 688-5575

For additional information about emergency preparedness in Santa Barbara County, click here.

For the latest weather forecast and updates on the storm, visit the Weather section of KSBY.com.

Before you go, check out these tips for properly filling and placing sandbags: