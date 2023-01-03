Where to fill sandbags on the Central Coast

Rain is in the forecast. Are you prepared?
Here is a list of locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties where you can fill up sandbags to prepare your home for the storm.
Bring your own bags and a shovel. Bags are available at most local hardware stores.
San Luis Obispo County
Arroyo Grande: 1375 Ash Street, near the Little League field
Atascadero:
6005 Lewis Avenue
8005 Gabarda Road
Avila Beach: 191 San Miguel Street
Cambria: Rodeo Grounds Road (The old dog park location)
Grover Beach: 1150 Farroll Road
Heritage Ranch: 4820 Heritage Road (CAL FIRE Station 33)
Los Osos: 1428 8th Street (corner of 8th Street and El Moro)
Morro Bay: Across the street from 170 Atascadero Road
Nipomo: 148 S. Wilson Street (Behind CSD office on West Dana)
Oceano: 13th and Warner
Paso Robles: 1220 Paso Robles Street (Outside the gates on 12th Street)
Pismo Beach: 550 Frady Lane
San Luis Obispo:
25 Prado Road
11175 Los Osos Valley Road
190 Santa Rosa Street
900 Southwood Drive
San Miguel: 1150 Mission Street
Santa Margarita: Highway 58 at the well site (next to Margarita Adventures)
Templeton: Old County Road (Corner of 6th Street and Florence Street)
For additional information about emergency preparedness in San Luis Obispo County, click here.
Santa Barbara County
For those locations with a phone number listed below, please call ahead to ensure that sand is available.
Buellton: Santa Barbara County Fire Station 31, 168 W. Highway 246, (805) 686-5062
Carpinteria: 5775 Carpinteria Ave., (805) 684-5405, ext. 443
Goleta:
Fire Station 11, 6901 Frey Way, (805) 681-5511
Fire Station 14, 320 N. Los Carneros Rd., (805) 681-5514
Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., (805) 967-1237
Santa Barbara County Flood Control Shop, 4568 County Rd., (805) 568-3440
Guadalupe: Fire Station 2, 918 Obispo St., (805) 356-3905
Lompoc: Fire Station 1, 115 South G Street, (805) 736-4513
Montecito: Lower Manning Park, 449 San Ysidro Rd. (805) 969-7762
Santa Barbara: 401 E. Yanonali Street, (805) 564-5413
Santa Maria:
Suey Crossing
2000 block of Western Avenue cul-de-sac
City Public Works Yard, 830 W. Cypress Street
West Carmen Lane just west of Depot Street
San Ysidro Street west of Miller Street
County Flood Control Shop, 912 W. Foster Rd., (805) 568-3440
Santa Ynez: 1070 Faraday St., (805) 688-3008
Solvang: Veteran's Hall, 1745 Mission Dr. (805) 688-5575
For additional information about emergency preparedness in Santa Barbara County, click here.
For the latest weather forecast and updates on the storm, visit the Weather section of KSBY.com.
Before you go, check out these tips for properly filling and placing sandbags: