Where to purchase sandbags and free sand in SLO County ahead of rain

The County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services would like to remind the community where to purchase sandbags and obtain free sand.

Due to heavy rain headed our way later this week, the county wants residents to be prepared.

County officials say sandbags can be purchased at most hardware stores and are good to have on hand even if you don't think you'll need them.

If you are in need of sandbags, you can purchase them here. Due to high demand, residents should call and confirm availability before arrival. Many locations around the county have sand available to residents.

Bringing your own sandbags and shovel is necessary at most locations.