While many people took Labor Day off, others remained hard at work

Labor Day celebrates the achievements of American workers, and while many people took the day off, it's also a day to acknowledge those who remained hard at work serving the community.

There are many reasons why employees might not get the day off.

Nurses, retail workers, and public safety employees are just a few of those who keep working through Labor Day.

“I don’t really think of it as working on a holiday," said Dr. Steve Van Scoy. "I think of it as working on a day when people need help.”

Dr. Van Scoy is the Medical Director of the NICU at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

He says, for him, Labor Day is just another day.

“So many people in health care don’t even think about what day it is when they’re coming into work. They just know if it's a work day or not,” he said.

Dr. Van Scoy has been doing this job for over 30 years and said biology doesn't know when it’s a holiday.

“People expect to be cared for at 100% capacity any day that they come in and that’s what we’re here to provide,” he said.

First responders, like CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Capt. Donte Gash, work on-call every day and Labor Day is no exception.

“Us being on duty today means that we are able to serve our community and have fire engines respond to an emergency whether it be a fire, medical aid, lift assist or traffic accident,” Gash said.

He says it is fulfilling to know that he is giving back to the community.

“It makes me proud to serve my community of San Luis Obispo and help get engines to where they need to be and all emergency personnel to places where they’re needed to help the people of this county,” Gash continued.

Retail worker Savanna Villarrial agrees. She works for Calico Trading Co. and says whether it’s a holiday or not, she is always happy to be working.

“It gives people who normally don’t have an opportunity on a Monday to come check out our store and it’s just one more thing to do on your day off,” Villarrial said.

“It’s important for people to be working on Labor Day and any holiday just because sickness and illness doesn’t wait for a weekday,” Dr. Van Scoy added.

President Grover Cleveland made Labor Day a national holiday in 1894.

