Why addressing homelessness in Lompoc is more complex than clearing encampments

When Agatha Wylezek opened her pet grooming parlor in Lompoc in 2004, she says she rarely encountered homeless community members causing issues at her business.

In recent years, however, she admits the problem has gotten considerably worse.

“I have noticed a lot more people hanging out by my business,” Wylezek said. “There are times I come into work and see people sleeping next to my business or in front of my business.”

She says on these occasions, her clients have previously called Lompoc police to address the issue, but according to city officials, the solution isn’t as simple as kicking them out.

“Our process, which we make sure has cleared all the legal parameters, is to make sure a shelter bed is available before we do resolution of an encampment,” said Christie Alarcon, community development director for the City of Lompoc.

Alarcon says before addressing reports of homeless encampments in town, her team ensures resources like drug and alcohol treatment, mental health services and shelter providers are readily available.

However, she says oftentimes, many shelter beds are indeed available, but the people they encounter decline the help.

“We are helping some people get into shelters, those who want to; and then educating the community that there are some who are service-resistant, and the fact that being unsheltered and being homeless is not a crime,” Alarcon said.

Alarcon explains that those who decline help often struggle with mental health or substance abuse issues, adding that the City of Lompoc’s approach to addressing homelessness concerns includes continuous outreach to this population.

“Most of these unsheltered clients, they aren’t new to the system. The shelter providers know who they are,” she said. “The more touches, the more opportunities to address it and talk to them is another opportunity to encourage them to move into service.”

For local businesses like Agatha’s Grooming, Alarcon says business owners may apply for trespassing forms with the Lompoc Police Department, which would legally allow for stricter enforcement of encampment issues.

Agatha Wylezek, meanwhile, says though she has had her share of problems with homeless people at her business, she recognizes the complexity of resolving the issue.

Christie Alarcon says after clearing homeless encampments, federal law also requires them to store the collected belongings recovered for up to 90 days so they can be reclaimed

We also tried speaking with several members of Lompoc’s homeless population but they declined to comment.