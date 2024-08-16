Why is that helicopter flying back and forth? SoCalGas explains

Many residents in San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties have noticed a helicopter flying back and forth over local areas for the past few days.

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) says it is conducting routine aerial methane monitoring. These helicopter surveys are done periodically throughout SoCalGas' service area to watch out for potential leaks.

The helicopter has been seen flying over the San Luis Obispo, Five Cities, and Orcutt areas since at least Tuesday.

SoCalGas says the helicopter patrols will continue through Saturday.

