Why San Luis Obispo County gets poor grades in air quality report

The air quality in San Luis Obispo County reads as good, but according to the American Lung Association's annual State of the Air report, San Luis Obispo County ranks 23rd worst in the nation in metropolitan areas for its number of high ozone days. However, those overseeing our local air quality don't feel the grade is an accurate representation of the county.

According to the report, from 2020 to 2022, San Luis Obispo County averaged just over 10 high ozone days a year. In those three years, there were 30 orange days, meaning air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and one purple, or very unhealthy day.

“We have great air quality, but we do see some very localized issues occurring in our county," air quality specialist Meghan Field said. "One in particular, which is where the state of the air report kind of gets it wrong, is in the far eastern portion of our county.”

According to Field, the eastern portion of our county that includes Carrizo Plains is populated with less than two percent of the population.

“San Luis Obispo County residents do not have a need to feel concerned over this state of the air report," Field noted. "It's truly not reflective of what we are seeing here locally. And I would encourage people to go to our website where they can find daily air quality information and forecasts for the week and really understand the air quality that's in their neighborhoods.”

From 2020-2022, the annual average amount of high particle days was seven, giving San Luis Obispo County an "F" for the 24-hour particle pollution portion of the report. Eight of the 15 high particle days were unhealthy for everyone. For residents with allergies, this is an everyday problem.

“My eyes feel real puffy, and my face feels like I have a weight attached to it," Paso Robles resident Robbie Haug said. "Since I moved here, I've just been allergic. I kind of do allergy pills every day, which is unfortunate, but it works.”

According to the American Lung Association, year-round exposure to particle pollution has been linked to serious health effects at every stage of life. It can trigger illness, hospitalization, and premature death. To help combat the effects of smoke during fire season, San Luis Obispo County has a new program to offer to low-income households.

“We have projects from our Clean Air Rooms program, which provides free air purifiers for low-income households," Field said. "We also have wood smoke reduction programs, farmer programs which help farmers get new tractors. Lots of programs that reduce air pollution across the county."