A Delta Air Lines airplane could be seen flying over the Santa Maria Valley on Tuesday, prompting several questions from viewers.

According to Martin Pehl, the Santa Maria Airport's General Manager, Delta was conducting a photo shoot.

The plane that could be seen on Tuesday was a Delta Airbus A330-9. Pehl says they'll be back on Wednesday with an Airbus A321.

Pehl says there are no plans to add a Delta flight out of the Santa Maria Airport at this time.