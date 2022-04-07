Widespread power outages across Central Coast

PG&E customers experienced several power outages across the central coast Wednesday.

An outage occurred near Cuesta College, affecting campus operations. Around the same time, another outage occurred near highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero.

"Both of these were EPSS outages or enhanced power line safety steadying outages," pg&e communications representative, Mark Mesesan.

The settings on power lines were adjusted to be triggered from a fault due to their location in high fire-threat areas. The cause of what triggered the settings is unknown -- but PG&E said the outages could be wind-related.

Shortly before 1 o'clock power went out in Cambria -- this time caused by a downed power pole and wire.

"It immediately stopped the light at Bob and Jan's at the other end of town all the way to the east," said, Cambria general store owner, Luis Gutierrez.

"It just went out and then everybody stopped working," said Linn's restaurant worker, Chad Rowe.

"There was no electricity so we couldn't sell any gas, we couldn't use credit cards, we couldn't sell lotto," said Gutierrez.

Though the outage disrupted daily life throughout the town -- residents say in the end it was all okay.

"...And it was all dark in here, but you know, thanks to the sun, we were okay," said Gutierrez.

