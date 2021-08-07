Wild About Art event at Charles Paddock Zoo

Wild About Art returned Saturday to the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

Taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event featured opportunities for children to color and paint while watching the animals create their own unique art pieces.

Local artists were also out and about, showcasing their artwork for sale.

"We had a lot of calls this week. People calling us and asking us what time, what was going on. This is our first one so there's a little bit of a learning curve but its going to be pretty cool and hopefully it will be even more exciting next year," said Alan Baker, Charles Paddock Zoo director.

All of the demonstrations, workshops, and artistic activities were included in the price of general admission. The Charles Paddock Zoo is located next to Atascadero Lake Park on Highway 41. More information on ticket prices and upcoming events at the Zoo can be found at https://charlespaddockzoo.org/.