Wildfire breaks out east of Santa Margarita

UPDATE (1:08 p.m.) - CAL FIRE reports the fire has burned 50 acres as of 1 p.m.

___

(12:53 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO officials are responding to a vegetation fire east of Santa Margarita.

The fire broke out Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m. near Soda Lake Rd. and Gaviota Trail.

As of 12:45 p.m., the fire has burned 5 acres and is threatening one structure.

Fire crews are currently working on putting out the blaze.

The cause is under investigation.