Wildfire breaks out east of Santa Margarita

UPDATE (1:08 p.m.) - CAL FIRE reports the fire has burned 50 acres as of 1 p.m.
___
(12:53 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO officials are responding to a vegetation fire east of Santa Margarita.
The fire broke out Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m. near Soda Lake Rd. and Gaviota Trail.
As of 12:45 p.m., the fire has burned 5 acres and is threatening one structure.
Fire crews are currently working on putting out the blaze.
The cause is under investigation.
WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters & #BearIC at scene a fire near Soda Lake Rd/ Gaviota Trail in Santa Margarita CA. Fire is roughly 5 acres with 1 structure threatened. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/OZkGj051IK— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 12, 2024