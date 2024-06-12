Watch Now
Wildfire breaks out east of Santa Margarita

CAL FIRE SLO
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 12, 2024

UPDATE (1:08 p.m.) - CAL FIRE reports the fire has burned 50 acres as of 1 p.m.
(12:53 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO officials are responding to a vegetation fire east of Santa Margarita.

The fire broke out Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m. near Soda Lake Rd. and Gaviota Trail.

As of 12:45 p.m., the fire has burned 5 acres and is threatening one structure.

Fire crews are currently working on putting out the blaze.

The cause is under investigation.

