Wildlife rescue org takes in more pelicans for unidentified sickness

Sick pelicans continue to show up in droves along the Central Coast, and wildlife experts are still trying to understand the reason.

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network rescued 50 brown pelicans in one day on Wednesday. In an update shared on Thursday, the nonprofit says they have taken in more than 140 pelicans since Saturday, May 14, more than the total 101 pelicans they rescued all year in 2021.

In a Facebook post, the group describes the sick birds as emaciated and dehydrated, noting that some have additional injuries.

SBWCN says they are providing food, fluids and warmth for the birds, and that many are showing signs of improvement.

They are looking for volunteers to help out with the influx of pelicans. Those interested in volunteering can email volunteer@sbwcn.org with the subject line "Pelican Help."

The group is also looking for donations to help cover the cost of supplies for the birds. A link to online donations is here.

