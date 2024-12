The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will be hosting a black-tie dinner tonight at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara.

Actor Will Ferrell will be receiving the 17th Annual Kirk Douglas Award for 'Excellence in Film.' This will be the third time that the honor will be awarded. Past honorees include Ryan Gosling, Michelle Yeoh and Jane Fonda.

The award benefits the film festival as well, going towards its year-round educational programs.