Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Will, our Pet of the Week, only has one eye but he has all the love you need

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is Will's turn in the spotlight!
Posted
and last updated

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is Will's Turn!

He is a nine year old Boston Terrier mix who is ready for a second act full of fun!

When he found his way to Woods Humane Society he was suffering from several medical ailments but the vets at Woods jumped in to help. Unfortunately in treatment he lost one eye but now is good to go!

He loves to go on adventures, cuddle and be around the action. At just 24 pounds he is the perfect travel sized pup!

Head to the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma avenue from noon to 4 p.m. to meet Will!

Here is more information on Will and Woods Humane Society!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg