Willow and Sweetie are looking for forever homes after rough starts to life

Once a month we feature two available pets from SLO County Animal Shelters, now it is time to introduce you to our last pets of the week for 2023!

First up is Willow, a shepherd mix who is just under a year old. She came to the SLO County Animal Services shelter about four months ago as a stray.

At first, she struggled to adjust to life at the shelter but has gained plenty of obedience skills and loves going for walks with other dogs. She is expected to stay on the smaller side for her breed and will do great in an active home with lots of room to play.

You can call the SLO County Animal Services Shelter at (805) 781-4400 to get more information on how to adopt Willow.

Turning our attention down the road to Woods Humane Society and our feline friends. This is Sweetie.

She is just under two years old and was found in a parking lot with wounds after being attacked by a dog. She was brought into Woods for veterinary help. They were able to save her badly wounded leg but she did lose most of one of her ears. She is now healthy and ready for a home to call her own.

Check out this link to adopt Sweetie!