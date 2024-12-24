Wind brings down trees, lines in southern Santa Barbara County

Wind and rain created tough conditions in Southern Santa Barbara County Tuesday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that several downed trees along Highway 101 between Turnpike and Patterson Avenue in the Goleta area had been cleared.

South County Community Reporter Juliet Lemar was there along the highway as bystanders worked to clear the debris from the road.

Fire officials say there were also multiple 911 calls coming in for downed lines in the Goleta and Santa Barbara areas.