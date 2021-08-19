Wind farm project near Lompoc to cause delays, detours on city streets

People in Lompoc may run into traffic detours and delays in the coming months because of the construction of a wind energy project.

The 98.14 megawatt Strauss Wind Energy Project is being built southwest of Lompoc on nearly 3,000 acres off San Miguelito Canyon Road.

According to Santa Barbara County Planning Department documents, the project will include 29 wind turbine generators up to 492 feet tall, a 7.3-mile 115-kilovolt transmission line, an approximate 1-acre substation, and other facilities.

City officials say construction crews expect to transport more than 200 oversized loads through the streets of Lompoc starting as soon as Monday, Aug. 23, continuing through late November or early December.

The loads will be transported weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

West Ocean Ave., South F Street, Cypress Ave., I Street, and San Miguelito Canyon Rd. will be affected.

City officials say most loads will require traffic delays of just a minute or two but some loads will require road closures lasting up to an hour, particularly the transport of the windmill blades.

See the maps below for planned delivery routes and detours.





