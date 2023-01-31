Watch Now
Wine, beer tastings part of Atascadero's next First Friday event

Posted at 6:02 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 21:02:34-05

The City of Atascadero is gearing up for its second First Friday of 2023 on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Sweetheart Stroll: Sip & Shop.

The event takes place from 5:30-8 p.m.

Tickets are available for between $20 and $30 at atascaderochamber.org and include a commemorative wine glass and wine, beer, coffee, and cider tastings from a variety of locations.

In addition to the Sip & Shop event, the Atascadero Historical Society will be conducting free tours of the historic City Hall from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

First Friday events will continue on the first Friday of each month throughout 2023:

  • March 3 - Lu Lu and The Cowtippers at City Hall, plus Vintage & Artisan Street Fair
  • April 7 - Stellar Band at City Hall
  • May 5 - Sip & Shop with tamale food booths and trucks, plus complimentary tours of City Hall
  • June 2 - Downtown Pub Crawl, plus hayrides at City Hall
  • July 7 - Downtown stage with Sōleffect
  • August 4 - Downtown stage with Soundhouse
  • September 1 - Concert in downtown (band TBD)
  • October 6 - Fall Sip & Shop, plus complimentary tours of City Hall
  • November 3 - Concert at The Plaza (band TBD)
  • December 1 - Light up the Downtown, plus Holiday Sip & Shop

Concerts are free and kick off between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

