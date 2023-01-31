Wine, beer tastings part of Atascadero's next First Friday event

The City of Atascadero is gearing up for its second First Friday of 2023 on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Sweetheart Stroll: Sip & Shop.

The event takes place from 5:30-8 p.m.

Tickets are available for between $20 and $30 at atascaderochamber.org and include a commemorative wine glass and wine, beer, coffee, and cider tastings from a variety of locations.

In addition to the Sip & Shop event, the Atascadero Historical Society will be conducting free tours of the historic City Hall from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

First Friday events will continue on the first Friday of each month throughout 2023:



March 3 - Lu Lu and The Cowtippers at City Hall, plus Vintage & Artisan Street Fair

April 7 - Stellar Band at City Hall

May 5 - Sip & Shop with tamale food booths and trucks, plus complimentary tours of City Hall

June 2 - Downtown Pub Crawl, plus hayrides at City Hall

July 7 - Downtown stage with Sōleffect

August 4 - Downtown stage with Soundhouse

September 1 - Concert in downtown (band TBD)

October 6 - Fall Sip & Shop, plus complimentary tours of City Hall

November 3 - Concert at The Plaza (band TBD)

December 1 - Light up the Downtown, plus Holiday Sip & Shop

Concerts are free and kick off between 5:30 and 6 p.m.