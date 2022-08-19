Wine donations requested for upcoming French Hospital fundraiser

Meathead Wine Storage is calling on the community to donate wine for the upcoming Celebration of Caring Gala.

The gala benefits French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, and the wine donated by the community will be auctioned off at the event.

The funds raised will directly support the addition of a new patient care tower at French Hospital.

"It means so much to Meathead Movers our CEO, and several team members had delivered their babies at French Hospital within the last year, so if we could be just a small part in helping this new patient care tower be built, then we would be just really excited about that," explained Collette Vangerwen-Smith, Meathead Movers Marketing Manager.

Donations will be accepted through Saturday, Sept. 3, and can be dropped off in the lobby of Meathead Wine Storage at 4468 Broad St. #110 in San Luis Obispo.

The bottles will be noted, donators will be given a receipt, and the wine will be stored in the facility's temperature and humidity-controlled wine lockers.

The Celebration of Caring Gala will be held on Sept. 24 at the Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo.