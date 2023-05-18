This weekend brings wine festivals, lake fun and an Ironman to the Central Coast

Here is a look at some events taking place across the Central Coast this weekend!

Multi-Day Events

Taste of Santa Barbara

Catch the last few days of the taste of Santa Barbara this weekend with the county-wide celebration of all things food and drink. Friday night join the Julia Child watch party at The New Vic Ensemble Theatre Company. That kicks off at 7 PM.

Sunday, continue the celebration with a massive tasting party at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historical Park.The tasting runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Full details can be found here!



Paso Robles Wine Festival

Thursday through Sunday head to the Paso Robles Wine Festival! Vineyards from across the valley are hosting events leading up to the Grand Tasting at the Paso Robles Event Center where over 100 exhibitors of wine and food will show off what north County has to offer.

Full detail can be found here!

Friday

Tenet Health Central Coast is offering a free skin cancer screening on Friday at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

During a skin cancer screening event last year, medical professionals at Sierra Vista screened more than 100 people; 60% were referred to a dermatologist for further assessment, and more than 30% were referred to get a biopsy. With skin cancer being one of the most commonly diagnosed forms of cancer, it’s also one of the most treatable forms if it’s detected early on.

People ages 25-34 are considered high-risk. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. Any adult can attend and be screened, but spots are filling up quickly. Call 805-546-7606 to register.

Full details can be found here!



Saturday

Morro Bay Ironman

Saturday over 2000 athletes will flock to the Morro Bay Ironman. This 70.3 mile race will be quite the spectacle and what better way to watch it than to volunteer, there are opportunities all day for watever way you would like to help plus 34 businesses in Morro Bay are offering promotions and discounts on race day!

Details on volunteering can be found here!

Lake Fest

The 6th annual lake fest and Childrens Day in the Park kicks off Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. Head to Atascadero lake for a day of fun, food and entertainment. Be sure to register for the cardboard boat race and fishing derby.

Full details can be found here!

Live Music On the Green - Los Osos

Spring concerts are back at the Sea Pined Golf Stage! On Saturday the Back Pages Band will take the stage during the event that runs from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Full details on this concert and the spring concert series can be found here!

Sunday

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Gardens Volunteer Day

Sunday from 9 am to noon get prepared for summer at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Gardens Volunteer Day. Teams will be working through the garden and the community spaces ahead of a busy summer. New volunteers are welcome to join in as there will be orientations and garden tours available.

Full details can be found here!

Conditions for the weekend will be more comfortable than we saw for most of this week.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!