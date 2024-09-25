Wine grapes San Luis Obispo County's highest-earning agricultural product in 2023

A new report shows wine grapes became the highest-grossing crop in San Luis Obispo County last year.

"Last year was a good year, you know, a big harvest year, which was really good," said Bill Livingston, a wine grape grower.

"We started off with a lot of rain coming off many many years of drought, so that was really beneficial," said Edward Kronfli, a wine grape grower. "It helped give a lot of crop for most of the Vineyards that had been light for many years."

The increase in the crop is what growers and the county attribute to high revenues from wine grapes.

"Everything we report on is strictly farm gate value of the crop," said Marty Settevendemie, the San Luis Obispo County agricultural commissioner. "It doesn't incorporate the wines or the revenue generated from making the wine."

Kronfli said he is thankful last year was successful for his crop, but this year doesn't seem like it will be the same.

"Last year was such a large crop that a lot of wineries took on more grapes than they were maybe initially planning to, and there's just a decrease in wine consumption," said Kronfli. "So it's a very difficult year to get grapes sold this year."

While wine grapes took the number one spot, here’s a list of other top crops of 2023:



strawberries

cattle and calves

broccoli

avocados

vegetable and ornamental transplants

Brussels sprouts

cauliflower

cut flowers

celery

Wine grape growers said that the success of last year had a huge effect on the local economy.

"A lot of times it reflects in just the workers, the day-to-day workers in a good and heavy year," said Kronfli. "You know we have a lot of work for just the field workers, they're making more money in those given years, and they're able to go out and spend, and take a vacation, or buy some stuff for the house. When it's a good year it's great for everybody."

For the full list, visit the county's website.