Winery fundraiser to benefit 17 Strong organization

A local charity is hosting a barbecue fundraiser to benefit cancer patients this Saturday, April 29 in Santa Maria.

17 Strong is a non-profit started by Ryan Teixeira, who passed away from cancer in 2017.

Now, Ryan's parents, Holly and Steve, are working to continue their son's legacy of helping others by providing "victory trips" to young adults who have battled a life-threatening illness.

"I've had a few family relatives affected or friends of family relatives affected by life-threatening illnesses and it sucks, and to support a charity as awesome as these guys that provided a really optimistic, fun experience that they can look forward to after treatment means a lot to me," said Colin Jackson, wine club manager at the Costa De Oro Tasting Room, which is hosting the event.

The fundraiser will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The barbecue, which is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., will be prepared by the Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club. The fundraiser will also include live music and a raffle.

Barbecue tickets can be purchased at the tasting room or on their website.

In the spirit of Ryan Teixeira, who played high school baseball, attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite baseball team's jersey.