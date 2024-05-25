Winner, Winner! Local store sold winning CA Lottery ticket

La Placita Market in Nipomo sold a $5,000,000 scratcher.

You heard that right, a store here on the Central Coast has sold a winning ticket.

KSBY stopped by the market located at 515 Orchard Rd. and spoke to the store owner.

“It's always good to play and to support, like the schooling they help with. And they support a lot of different, organizations," said Amelia Castellanos, the store owner.

"We have a lot of customers that come and play. So now that they know we're like a big hit store, they're gonna want to play here to test their luck.”

KSBY has reached out to the CA Lottery for more information and is waiting to hear back.