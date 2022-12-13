Winners announced for Santa Maria's 26th annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights contest

The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission has announced the winners of the 26th annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights decorating contest.

The commissioners who served as judges said in a press release that they were in awe at the number of entries and the beautiful use of lights to brighten Santa Maria. With numerous entries this year, the judges said it made the decision process extremely difficult.

The 2022 winners will be acknowledged at the city council meeting on Tuesday, December 20 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 110 East Cook Street. A link to the video presentation showing the winning entries will be posted on the city’s website and YouTube channel.

Best Decorated Rookie Winner:

Meza Family (1319 North College Drive)

Country Christmas Award Winner:

Evans Family (2842 Estrada Place)

Home Spun Holiday Award Winner:

Lopez Family (416 South Palisade Drive)

California Dreamin’ Award Winner:

Mariscal Family (2443 Wailea Court)

Simply Christmas Award Winner:

Snyder Family (2926 Bunfill Drive)

Holiday Hall of Fame:

Bernard Family (228 Linda Drive)

Price Family (526 Boscoe Court)

Kosmala Family (801 South Miller)

Dickerson Family (104 Palm Court)

Melena Family (1051 West Stowell Road)

The complete map of winners, including those that received Honorable Mention, is posted on the city’s website, and social media pages.