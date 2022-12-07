Winners of offshore Morro Bay wind energy leases announced

Five companies were named the winners of the first-ever lease sale for offshore wind energy on the West Coast.

The auction, which was held Tuesday, included three leases off the north coast of San Luis Obispo County known as the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area, and two leases off the coast of Eureka known as the Humboldt Wind Energy Area.

The high bids from the winning companies totaled $757.1 million.

The companies that won the three leases for the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area are Equinor Wind US LLC, Central California Offshore Wind LLC, and Invenergy California Offshore LLC.

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

According to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the lease sale included a 20 percent credit for bidders who committed to giving money to programs supporting workforce training, the development of a U.S. domestic supply chain for the floating offshore wind energy industry, or both.

BOEM says that credit will result in more than $117 million in investments for these programs.

The auction also included five percent credits for bidders who committed to entering community benefit agreements with communities, Tribes, and stakeholder groups that would be affected by the offshore wind development.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

It's expected the five areas together will generate enough electricity to power more than 1.5 million homes.