Winning Powerball ticket sold at Morro Bay grocery store

Someone who recently bought a lottery ticket in Morro Bay is now a millionaire.

Only one ticket matching all of the winning Powerball numbers drawn Monday night was sold, and it was at the Albertsons in Morro Bay.

The winning numbers are 12, 22, 54, 66, 69, and Powerball number 15.

Monday night's jackpot was $699.8 million, the biggest lottery prize in more than eight months after 40 drawings without a winner.

It is the 5th largest Powerball jackpot and the 7th largest jackpot in overall Lottery history.

For selling the winning ticket, Albertsons will receive a maximum bonus of $1 million.

If you believe you have the winning ticket, you'll need to complete a California Lottery claim form. Claim forms are available online, at all Lottery District Offices, and at any Lottery retailer.

The Lottery suggests winners sign the back of their ticket in ink, make a copy of the front and back, and put it in a safe place until they can claim their prize.