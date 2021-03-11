Winter weather brings rain, hail, snow & treacherous road conditions

From rain to hail and even snow, KSBY viewers are sharing the storm with us from their point of view.

The weather also made for treacherous conditions out on our roads.

Snow blanketed Figueroa Mountain on Wednesday creating a Winter wonderland. Jason Feldstein sent us video of his dogs playing. He also snapped some photos of the wintery sight.

Jason Feldstein

A few hundred feet down the mountain in Santa Maria a hail storm pelted the ground around 10:30 a.m.

"It was kind of interesting because the kids were all excited but of course, it wasn't snow. It was hail," explained Monica Loats of Santa Maria.

She says the hail lasted for five to 10 minutes.

"This was pretty intense," Loats said.

In Templeton, Nathanial Redman captured video of the hail coming down on a roof.

Elsewhere, KSBY viewer, Julie Lang of San Luis Obispo captured an image of Highway 154.

Julie Lang

"We were looking at the mountains and we're like, 'Is that snow over there?' And then the road started getting kind of slushy and then it really covered the entire road," Lang said.

"And then cars were losing traction," said her husband, Phil. "Oh ya, it was very slippery," Lang added.

"The weather system had come through and dropped a couple of inches of a mix between hail and snow and that created a total of an eight car vehicle accident in two different locations," said Captain Daniel Bertucelli of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

One crash on the 154 at San Marcos Pass had five vehicles and the other crash had three vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

Highway 154 was closed down from the crashes for about two and a half hours.

"We went back in and plowed the road," said Kevin Drabinski, Caltrans District 5 Public Information Officer. "Basically, a truck with a blade the width of a lane which we ordinarily use to clean up rockfall or small mudslides."

Caltrans says it's been several years since the road has been closed following this type of weather.

Finally, video was captured from a kayak in front of Baywood Park in the Back Bay of a double rainbow thanks to viewer Paul Irving.

If you're out on the roads, a friendly reminder to slow down and give yourself plenty of space and time to get to your destination.