Witches put on their best costumes to paddleboard across Morro Bay

The Ninth Annual Witches' Paddle returned to Morro Bay on Saturday.

People put on their best witch costumes and traded in their broomsticks for a paddle board and kayak for a good cause.

Since its start in 2013, the witches paddle has become an exciting activity and spectacle.

Originally starting in morro bay, it is now held around the world.

Paddleboarding and kayaking are enjoyed year-round in Morro Bay, but in the fall, the bay offers unparalleled conditions for paddling.

Each year, the event collects donations for different organizations.

This year, funds will be benefiting friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department.

The Harbor Department is a service-oriented organization providing a high level of service in community education, public outreach, and community relations.