Witches swap broomsticks for paddles in Morro Bay

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 6:17 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 21:17:29-04

Dozens of community members put on their best spooky costumes for the annual Witches Paddle in Morro Bay on Friday afternoon.

Organized by Paddle SLO, the event started in 2013.

It encourages local witches and warlocks to trade their broomsticks for paddleboards and kayaks.

"We really don't have a destination, we just enjoy the journey, we just have fun laughing a lot, cackling a lot," said Angela Pericic.

This year, the event collected donations for the South Bay Women's Network, which raises funds for Cuesta College female re-entry student scholarships.

