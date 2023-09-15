With 300 days in a shelter behind him, Leo is looking for a home for the next 300

Every Friday we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time to introduce you to Leo!

He is a five-year-old husky who you may recognize, he was our featured pet back in May but has since come back to the shelter in need of a loving home!

He has nearly found his home several times, but due to limited space in his last home his most recent adoptive family had to bring him back.

In his combined 300 days in the shelter he has learned many new tricks, played lots of fetch, made new doggie friends and has even spent time up in customer service greeting visitors to the shelter. An active family would be a great fit for Leo!

In hopes of getting this sweet boy a home a community member has sponsored his adoption fee! He will be available at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

For more details on him or any of the other available animals you can visit the Woods Humane Society website.