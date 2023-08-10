With a back-to-school bash and a distillery trail, there is a lot to do this weekend on the Central Coast

Here is a look at some of the events going on across the Central Coast from Friday, August 11th through Sunday, August 13th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Distillery Trail Weekend

August 11th through 13th, San Luis Obispo County

Thirteen distilleries in San Luis Obispo County will open their doors this weekend for the Paso Robles Distillery Trail Weekend Friday through Sunday. Specialty tastings, tours, mixology demos live music and more will last all weekend. Tickets are not required and the event is open to the public for those over 21.

Full details can be found here!

Lompoc's 135th Anniversary Weekend

August 11th and 12th, Old Town Lompoc

Join the city of Lompoc as they celebrate their 135th anniversary! Festivities kick off Friday evening at the Old Town Market and continue Saturday for the 19th annual Police Car show. Sunday morning at 11 am head to Centennial Park for Lompoc's official birthday party!

Full details can be found here!

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 21-August 13, Filipponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Grab that lawn chair and head out to Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo for the last few performances of The Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Each weekend the stage will be set for the iconic Shakespeare play "Loves Labor's Lost." Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic and settle in for this multi-weekend outdoor event.

Full details can be found here!

The San Salvador Returns

Morro Bay South T Pier, August 8th through 20th

Step back in time in Morro Bay aboard a replica of the San Salvador, the 16th century vessel owned by Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo. Though August 20th step aboard and discover stories of exploration and the early encounters with Salinan Tribal members who call Morro Bay home.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, August 11th

Concerts in the Plaza

San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza, 5-8 p.m.

Concerts in the Plaza continues Friday with Dante Marsh & the Vibesetters from 6-8 p.m. Opener Jieanne Coderre will take the stage from 5-6 p.m.

Full information on the bands and the concert series can be found here!

Saturday, August 12th

Central Coast Cider Festival

Atascadero Pavilion on the Lake & Park, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Central Coast Cider Festival is back for its 5th year and will celebrate all things Cider Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Atascadero Pavilion on the Lake Park. Attendees will be able to taste a variety of ciders, meet the crafters and learn more about production.

Full details can be found here!

Winemakers Cookoff

Paso Robles Event Center, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy some wonderful food and wine prepared by the Winemakers of Paso Robles this Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Full details can be found here!

Wild About Art

Charles Paddock Zoo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Are you Wild About Art? If so head to the Charles Paddock Zoo Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day of animals and art. Booths will be set up across the zoo with local artists ready to teach you and your family art skills.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, August 13th

Back to School Bash

Elm Street Park, Arroyo Grande 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get your kids ready for the school year at the Back to School Bash Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Elm Street Park. Pre-register each child who needsa backpack and school supplies and heat to the Park Sunday for pick up. While there keep the fun going with laser tag, food and other kids activities!

Full details can be found here!

