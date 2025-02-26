With eyes on distribution, changes coming to Lompoc brewery

A Lompoc brewery is making some changes in an effort to “grow with demand.”

In a social media post, Cold Coast Brewing Company says they’re shifting their license to operate as a tavern.

The change will allow them to update brewing equipment, get another cold storage unit and, down the road, a canning line, so they can “become stronger and be able to distribute.”

Tasting room manager Nathan Navarro says in the meantime, they’ll be selling and serving beers from other breweries at their Ocean Avenue location.

Navarro says the change is a positive one, giving people more options. He also is hoping more people find out about their brewery.

“That way, when we go back to brewing, they already know about us," he said.

Cold Coast Brewery has been able to brew more than 80 beers depending on available ingredients. “Our flagships are usually the tropical IPA, cold classic, the double IPA. We are going to be keeping the cold classic, the tropical IPA, and our salty, our Salty Boy, which is, just a non-flavored seltzer that we put some syrup in and, like, give us more options,” Navarro said, adding that some sours will also still be available.

Cold Coast Brewing opened in 2022 on Oceano Avenue near the corner of H and I streets.

The owners are born and raised in Lompoc, with three having attended Lompoc High and the other having gone to Cabrillo High.

Navarro says they expect to stop brewing for about a year.

