With failing roads, drivers urged to abide by road closure signs

Drivers are being urged to abide by road closures to avoid putting themselves in harms way.

Following this latest storm, many roads across the Central Coast were damaged.

One road significantly impacted is Orcutt Road at Righetti Road.

The California Highway Patrol says road closures have been in place since the last storm, but drivers are ignoring the barricades.

CHP

“The roadway is at serious risk of collapsing and with the upcoming storm this weekend it is likely to get worse,” CHP said in a press release.

Public Works for San Luis Obispo County says roads that were closed due to flooding will remain closed through this next storm system for safety reasons.